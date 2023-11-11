Police searching for suspect who tried to abduct child from Waipio Costco parking lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a child in Waipio.

Authorities said it happened on Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. at the Waipio Costco parking lot.

Officials said the man knocked on a door of a vehicle with a girl sitting waiting inside. The girl had unlocked the door thinking it was her mother. That’s when police said the man opened the door and attempted to abduct the child.

However, she was able to fight off the man who then fled in an unknown direction.

HPD said the suspect was described as wearing a gray jacket and long pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

