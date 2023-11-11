One town-bound lane on Likelike Highway to reopen Monday amid tunnel repairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - All town-bound lanes on the Likelike Highway will remain closed through the weekend as crews assess damage in the Wilson Tunnel.

Repairs are expected to start tomorrow.

Crews discovered at least 25 broken rods that support the tunnel during a routine inspection. About 350 six-foot stainless steel rods support the concrete slab ceiling on each side of the tunnel.

The state shut down all town-bound lanes as a precaution. There is no imminent danger.

Engineers look for corrosion on the rods each year by tapping them and listening to vibrations.

“They look for pitting and corrosion on the rods they can see but you also you also see them sounding so they’ll tap the rods to hear the vibrations that come through. There’s a high pitch vibration when the rods are in good condition. And there’s a blunting when there’s some kind of break,” said Ed Sniffen, state transportation director.

The rods are original to the tunnel when it was built in the 1960s and have a life span of about 75 years. They’re arranged in a grid pattern to distrubute load.

During inspections that began last week, crews found a couple broken rods in various locations -- which is concerning.

“That loading gets transferred to the other and the rod starts over-stressing themselves,” Sniffen said.

No damaged rods were found on the Kaneohe-bound side, but a few broken rods on the town-bound side were discovered last year.

Sniffen says that could be due to higher salt content in the concrete mix and weather conditions.

“The Kaneohe side, the weather is a lot more humid than the Halawa side, when vehicles go through the tunnel, they generally push the air from that side into the tunnel. So when we’re pushing more humid air into the tunnel itself, then more of the particulates are settling on the rods and potentially into the slab to cause a corrosion,” Sniffen said.

Crews will replace the broken rods and add 100 more as a preemptive safety measure that’ll cost at least a million dollars.

A $50 million project to replace all the rods and install a fire suppression system is set to begin in 2025.

“If a crash or fire occurs in this area, we need to have some kind of system to suppress fire and vent the fumes from it,” Sniffen said.

On Monday, the state expects to open one town-bound lane to the public, with scaffolding on one side of the tunnel.

It could be at least a couple weeks before the highway will be fully reopen, depending on when the construction materials arrive from the mainland.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.