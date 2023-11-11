Electric bicycle rider in critical condition after crashing into car in McCully
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a man, 42, is in critical condition after an electric bicycle crash late Friday night.
Officials say the accident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the McCully area.
Police say a man, 31, was driving in a vehicle south on McCully at Waiola Street when he was broadsided by a man, 42, on an e-bike who was going westbound on Waiola Street and ran the red light.
Officials say the e-bike rider was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say the motorist was not hurt.
Officials say it appears alcohol may be a contributing factor for the e-bike rider.
This is the second crash this week involving an e-bike.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
