Man, 54, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Moiliili area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 54-year-old man was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in the Moiliili area on Friday afternoon, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at 2312 Kapiolani Blvd.

EMS officials said they treated a patient with an apparent stab wound to the shoulder.

He was rushed to the emergency room in serious condition.

Officials have not released further details yet.

