Hilo family continues Veteran’s Day tradition spanning over 35 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family in Hilo is spending Veteran’s Day carrying on a tradition that started over three decades ago.

In 1998, a Vietnam memorial was built in the heart of Hilo town.

Veteran Melvin Tiogangco was part of the groundbreaking 35 years ago.

Since then, his family has gathered at the memorial every Veteran’s Day for a ceremony to honor the fallen soldiers.

“This family tradition that’s been passed on through the years from my dad to us, his children, as well as his great-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, we’ve been doing it every year, and we also come out on Memorial Day,” said Asa Lucas, Melvin Tiogangco’s daughter.

The once-family tradition has expanded with community members joining in on the festivities, some even sending donations.

“We are so grateful that our community has blessed us with all the flowers and the pieces and everything, so it’s been a real community effort,” said Luana Rosehill, Melvin Tiogangco’s sister.

Laura Acasio, former Hawaii state senator, added: “It really brings into the forefront the service that folks provide for the country, and we just want to take the time to honor them.”

As for the future, the family’s calling on the younger generation to carry the torch.

“This is going to be their last year because they’re all getting old, and they all have health issues, so we’re hoping that someone will take it over and carry,” said Luana Rosehill, Melvin Tiogangco’s sister.

But for now, the family says they’re not thinking about who will carry on the tradition but spending the day honoring those who have fought for our country.

