Hawaii Island police close portion of Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona after truck slams into pole

A crash closed a portion of Alii Drive on Friday afternoon.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police on Friday shut down a portion of Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona after a truck slammed into a power pole.

Police sent out an alert around 2:40 p.m. about the incident.

A witness said a driver had a loose dog in his car and was trying to push the dog away when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the pole.

Roughly 1,300 customers are without power, according to the Hawaiian Electric Company.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident.

The crash has closed Alii Drive, between Lunapule Road and Royal Poinciana Drive.

