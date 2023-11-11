Giving back to the community, young carpenters lend a hand to a Honolulu plant nursery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu plant nursery is getting a much-needed mini-makeover thanks to a group of aspiring builders. It’s a community project that’s rewarding in more ways than one.

In the middle of Wai-Kahala sits one of the state Department of Education’s most valuable assets.

A two-acre plant nursery that’s become an outdoor classroom for high school special education students — a place to learn critical skills.

“It’s following directions, being able to do hand-eye coordination work and then teamwork, working all the way up because we want them to be community contributors,” explained Linda Maeda-Lee, a HIDOE teacher. “We want all these kids to excel as much as they can.”

Maeda-Lee has been overseeing the nursery for the last eight years. She said one the most heart-warming aspects is seeing her students develop over time and bring their training to the workforce.

“That’s the main goal and if they can’t get a job, at least they’re better. They can do things, they can help out at home, so it’s very rewarding,” she said.

But the site could use some touch ups, and that’s where another education initiative comes in.

The head of Honolulu Community College’s carpentry program found out about the nursery and brought his students along for a project.

“So far we took down the beams, the posts that were rotten and we changed it out with new posts, whatever rotten roofing, we changed that out,” said Dean Crowell, assistant professor for HCC’s carpentry program.

The young carpenters have been lending a hand for the past week and will continue to provide help during the semester.

“Her and her students came out and she taught them how to work and how to take care and manage the area. It’s valuable for our students to give back because what better way to learn than by giving service,” Crowell said.

But it’s not only valuable field experience, it’s also a way to support this nursery’s mission.

“They’ve made a big difference. To have these people helping the community, helping my children, helping everything. It’s a nicer place. It’s gonna be safer,” Maeda-Lee said.

“My kids are gonna be able to do their work, it’s beautiful.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.