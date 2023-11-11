Gas leak at Kalihi restaurant triggers evacuation, road closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A restaurant in Kalihi had to be evacuated on Friday afternoon due to a gas leak, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HFD crews responded to the call around 1 p.m. for a propane gas leak on 1333 North King Street.

Hawaii Gas and Amerigas were also called to the scene.

Crews closed off Kamenani Street during the investigation.

An Amerigas representative took over after HFD mitigated the leak around 3:10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.