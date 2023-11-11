Displaced Lahaina residents stage ‘fish-in’ for long-term housing

KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 7,000 evacuees from the West Maui wildfires are still living in hotels. Now, a coalition is pushing the government to convert short-term rentals into longer-term housing.

Members of the coalition said they will be fishing in front of the resorts on Kaanapali Beach 24/7 until leaders solve the island’s housing crisis.

Courtney Lazo is among those who lost their home in the Lahaina fire.

“Although we are extremely grateful that these hotels have opened up their doors to all the displaced residents, and for Red Cross and FEMA stepping in and giving us housing temporarily, we need something stable,” she said.

“Families want to cook, have visitors have create a sense of normalcy, which is often constrained in these hotel environments,” said Jordan Ruidas of the Lahaina Strong Hui, a coalition of 28 community groups.

“The haste to reboot tourism brings with it a specter of displacement and further indifference to those already suffering,” said Paele Kiakona, another member of the coalition.

The Lahaina Strong Hui is sponsoring the “fish-in,” claiming residents have been ignored for the sake of tourism. They want tourists to know about their list of demands, including immediate mortgage deferrals for those who lost homes, and a conversion of short-term rentals.

“We seek secure long-term housing for our people, protecting them from rent increases that threaten our stability, and robust defenses against our unjust evictions,” said Kiakona.

“We can’t even process and grieve what’s going on when you’re constantly worrying,” said Lazo. “Where am I going to be tomorrow? Where am I going to be next week?”

In response, the governor’s office issued a statement, saying, “Governor Green is daily working with partners including Maui County on securing long-term housing for Maui residents displaced by the August 8 wildfires. Hawaii’s statewide housing crisis was exacerbated by the fires, making housing efforts that much more challenging.”

We also reached out to the Maui mayor’s office, but are waiting to hear back.

