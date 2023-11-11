HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - DHS has approved another request to extend the SNAP Hot Food Program.

The program will now be available through Dec. 31, 2023.

SNAP participants may purchase hot foods and hot food products prepared for immediate consumption with their benefits at authorized SNAP retailers statewide.

“Extending the SNAP Hot Foods waiver is critical as many individuals remain in temporary lodging situations where they may not have access to cook and prepare meals,” DHS officials said.

See additional information below from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

DHS grants extension for SNAP Hot Food Program (DHS)

