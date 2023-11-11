HI Now Daily
Community unites for prayer vigil after tragic stabbing at West Oahu elementary school

A prayer vigil was held outside Makaha Elementary School, where an 11-year-old boy was stabbed with a pair of scissors this week.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A prayer vigil was held outside Makaha Elementary School, where an 11-year-old boy was stabbed with a pair of scissors this week, and another student was arrested.

The District 8 citizen patrol group also rallied and prayed outside Kapolei’s Ka Makana Alii shopping center.

“With the student in the classroom. It was one of our one of our churches, so it’s heartbreaking to see this, but that’s why we’re here to be able to close Stop Stop it. Stop at the shooting. Stop, stop with this stuff, and just act like we’re from the best state, the 50th state, the Aloha State, and we need that now more than ever,” Pastrol Allen Cardines Jr. of Dist. 8 Citizen Patrol Group said.

The community is pushing for better ways to resolve conflicts.

“We need more security watch because we are the eyes and ears of the communities of whatever is happening, whether it’s good or bad,” Iwalani McBrayer of Dist. 8 Citizen Patrol group said.

City Councilwoman Andria Tupola expressed her thoughts about these recent tragedies.

“Presence, talking, walking, being, you know, good. There’s no such thing as just taking away the evil; you have to replace it with light. So if we get more people doing positive things, that’s how we deter the bad,” Andria Tupola of Honolulu City Council said.

Tupola is holding a town hall on crime on Dec. 5 at the Ark of Safety Church in Waianae.

She says HPD and the Honolulu Prosecutor will be there.

