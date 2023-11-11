Coffee farms take measures to stop spread of devastating fungus on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coffee leaf rust is threatening the industry as the fungus is spreading on Hawaii Island.

Tommy Greenwell, of Greenwell Farms in Kealakekua, showed Hawaii News Now the plants affected on one of his properties.

“You can see the orange on this side,” Greenwell said of the spots that litter the leaf.

The fungus was first found in Hawaii in 2020. Prior to that, it had been found on coffee plants worldwide.

Farmers are working with the University of Hawaii to manage coffee leaf rust.

Extreme pruning and other measures are helping.

Greenwell Farms is one of the oldest, family-run operations in the state.

Started in 1850 by Greenwell’s great-grandfather, the farm has overcome drought caused by devastating dry spells and other pests that threatened the crop.

Greenwell was there for one of the most concerning problems in the ‘90s.

Kona Coffee Farms (Kawano, Lynn | None)

“The farm was dying basically and we had a nematode.”

The invasive insects destroy the plant, stunting and rotting the roots.

Greenwell was able to overcome that by replanting.

Kona Coffee plants (Kawano, Lynn | None)

The farm still uses some traditional methods to harvest and prepare the coffee beans.

The owner also keeps up with trends, constantly looking to create new varieties.

“This is mamo, a hybrid that we developed,” Greenwell showed us the mamo variety which he described as more fruity that other coffee beans.

Tourists visit Greenwell daily to learn about the business and sample the brew.

