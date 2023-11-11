HI Now Daily
Candlelight vigil celebrates life of man fatally shot in Kakaako

A candlelight vigil was held in Kaakako last night for Ikaika Stone.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A candlelight vigil was held in Kaakako Friday night for Ikaika Stone.

His family welcomed others impacted by gun violence.

The vigil was held on Ohe Street, where he was shot to death, near Kakaako Waterfront Park.

A police chaplain led a prayer for the vigil and spoke about how the family is focusing on his life rather than how he died.

“They requested that they leave gun violence out of this celebration, this gathering tonight, so that we can concentrate on his life rather than on what’s happening, not only here, but also throughout the world,” Police Chaplan Clarence Decaires said.

Stone had four children and a grandchild.

The two brothers allegedly involved in Stone’s death pleaded not guilty and are due to stand trial in January.

Fanaika Mateaki, 26, allegedly fired the fatal shot.

And Paea Mateaki, 19, allegedly tried to shoot another man, but the gun failed.

