South Maui urged to conserve water as high demand overwhelms equipment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s Department of Water Supply has issued a mandatory conservation order for parts of the island.

The conservation order is in effect for Kihei, Wailea and Makena.

The county says South Maui’s daily water demand of 13 million gallons is overwhelming its equipment, causing two well pumps to fail.

Residents must all cut back on non-essential usage such as watering lawns and washing cars.

