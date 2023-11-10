Possible salmonella contamination prompts pet food brand to issue voluntary recall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by Mid America Pet Food for products distributed to retailers in Hawaii, including Sam’s Club.

The products are being recalled because they may be contaminated by salmonella.

The recall expands previous recalls and comes amid a nationwide outbreak of salmonella cases linked to dog food. Seven cases have been reported in people, including one in Hawaii.

Many of those impacted were kids who came into contact with contaminated product.

Brands recalled by Mid America Pet Food include Victor Super Premium Dog Foods, Wayne Feeds Dog Food, Eagle Mountain Pet Food, and some Member’s Mark varieties.

Salmonella can have health effects on animals eating contaminated products.

There is also a risk to humans, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after coming into contact with the recalled product. Salmonella can cause serious illnesses for children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and/or vomiting. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, you’re advised to contact your veterinarian and monitor them closely.

All recalled product should be discarded.

You should also sanitize all pet food bowls, cups, utensils and storage containers.

For a full list of impacted products, click here.

