HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH’s Veterans Day clash with Air Force, plus high school football championships

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:49 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner are back to talk some of the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football’s road win over Nevada and their upcoming game against Air Force on Veterans Day. They also take a look at the HHSAA State football Championships.

Plus, they talk their favorite potluck foods!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
Kaylee Shimizu belted out Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" in the "knockout round" on "The...
PODCAST: Hawaii’s Kaylee Shimizu soars through ‘knockout round’ of ‘The Voice’
On Friday, Sept. 22 at 9:10 p.m. Honolulu police responded to the scene of the crash on...
HPD probe launched into handling of officer-involved crash that left motorcyclist injured
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Among many of Singapore’s vast publicly-funded developments is Kampung Admiralty. It’s the...
Singapore’s homeownership rate is 80%. Could a housing solution there work in Hawaii?

Latest News

Dalen Morris took an unconventional path to the University of Hawaii.
UH’s game against Air Force on Veteran’s day has special meaning for this ‘Bows quarterback
Hawaii Football
UH’s game against Air Force on Veteran’s day has special meaning for this ‘Bows quarterback
The Class of 2024 is Domata Peko, Reno Mahe and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
‘The Rock’ to be inducted into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
The Aloha Leadership Foundation held their annual signing day at the Princess Kaiulani Hotel...
Scores of Hawaii high school seniors signed National letters of intent this morning