PODCAST: Hawaii's Kaylee Shimizu soars through 'knockout round' of 'The Voice'

Kaylee Shimizu belted out Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" in the "knockout round" on "The...
Kaylee Shimizu belted out Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" in the "knockout round" on "The Voice" on Monday night.(NBC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii girl Kaylee Shimizu continues to impress on NBC’s “The Voice.”

LISTEN:

The 17-year-old from Ewa Beach belted out an incredible rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” in Monday night’s “knockout round.”

Before the performance, Shimizu said she never felt ready to sing the song until now.

“I’ve been learning this song for a long, long time, but I just wasn’t ready to sing it. But I finally got the chance to sing and I felt ready,” Shimizu said, in an interview with Hawaii News Now’s Billy V.

Shimizu faced off against two others in this round for just one spot to continue on with Team John.

In the end, John Legend chose Shimizu to keep on his team, calling her one of the most gifted vocalists he’s ever heard.

Speaking to Billy V, Shimizu said Legend has been really encouraging as her coach.

“He cheers me on,” she said. “When I would rehearse for him, he was always so into the song that I was singing, and after I’d sing, he’d be like, my goodness, good job, good job. And that just makes me feel so much more secure in my song and more confident to be on that stage and just give it.”

You can continue watching Shimizu’s journey on “The Voice” on Monday and Tuesday nights on KHNL.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now.

