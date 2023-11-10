Pedestrian, 90, dies days after being struck by car in Wahiawa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 90-year-old male pedestrian has died days after being struck by a car in the Wahiawa area, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened last Saturday around 4:45 p.m. in the intersection of Kilani Avenue and Koa Street.

Authorities said a woman was traveling westbound on Kilani Avenue at the intersection of Koa Street when she struck the pedestrian who police say was walking in a marked crosswalk.

Officials said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital in good condition, but his condition got worse and HPD was notified of his death on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and stayed at the scene of the crash.

This is the 49th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 45 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

