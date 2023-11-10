From icy noodle soup to grilled meat, how to get a taste of Korea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Korea’s diverse cuisine is shaped by its history and traditions, whether you’re eating samgyetang, or ginseng chicken soup, meant to restore energy in the winter -- a vegetarian meal in a Buddhist temple in Busan -- North Korean specialties in a DMZ village -- black bean noodles from Korea’s oldest Chinatown in Incheon -- or fresh hwe, slices of raw fish, at the Noryangjin Fish Market.

The Korean food culture is also very communal, which is why you’ll often find groups eating family style, with each person using stainless steel chopsticks to pick up food from a shared plate or grill and raising a glass of cold beer or soju.

While menus may look similar, each restaurant has its own specialty and story behind it, like popular eatery Mongsil Jongga Dwaejigukbap in the southeastern city of Busan.

The region is known for its spicy pork soup called dwaejigukbap, which dates back to the Korean War, when people couldn’t afford meat and instead used pork bones to make soup. The owner’s grandfather fought in the war.

“Pork soup is kind of our soul food, soul local food in Busan,” said Jeong Kwan Ko, through an interpreter. “So many refugees came down to the Busan but there’s a hungry for nothing to eat. But the pork was one of the ingredients very easy to find it in the Busan city. So during this time they using the pork ingredients and making a soup.”

Pork bones are boiled for about 40 hours to make a creamy savory broth that’s served with slices of pork and blood sausage.

But perhaps the most common Korean foods found across the world are Korean fried chicken, banchan side dishes and Korean BBQ.

Hangang Korean Grill House in Ala Moana is one of dozens of BBQ restaurants in Hawaii owned by Korean immigrants. It’s named after the Han River that runs through Seoul.

Diners can order slices of meats, like wagyu, prime outskirt steak, ribeye cap and brisket, served with dipping sauces and red wine salt.

“Koreans eat their barbecued meat freshly cooked on their table,” said Amanda Chang, president of the Hawaii Korean Cultural Center and chair of this year’s 7th annual Taste of Korea Festival.

Hangang is one of several eateries taking part in the celebration of Korean cuisine, happening this Friday, Nov. 10, from 6-9 p.m. at the Korean-owned Honolulu Country Club.

BBQ is also served with an assortment of side dishes called banchan.

“Banchan is known for incorporating seasonal vegetables and pickled dishes during winter when you don’t have a refrigerator in the Chosun Dynasty. They have to eat their vegetables so they ferment kimchi or vegetables or pickle them and they put out as banchan,” Chang explained.

“After they finished dinner, delicious meats and banchan, they always finish it with this cold noodle called naeng myeon, naeng means cold and noodle is myeon, so naeng myeon literally means cold noodles.”

Mul-naengmyeon refers to cold noodles served in an icy slush broth.

Hangang makes cold buckwheat and arrowroot noodles, served with or without soup, with vegetables or beef tartare.

“Cold noodles somehow it kind of cleanses your palate after meat eating,” Chang said. “Eating cold noodle soup, naeng myeon, is such a treat during the hot summer days.”

“I like a little bit of mustard and you can put a little bit of vinegar but only after you taste the first bite and see if you need vinegar,” Chang explained.

The Taste of Korea Festival is one of several fundraisers aimed to raise at least $2 million to build the Hawaii Korean Cultural Center.

“We bought a two story building in Kalihi Valley. But because we owe so much money to the bank, as a mortgage, we have to rent it out instead of opening that center for the public,” Chang said. “It’s not just for Koreans in Hawaii, but it’s for everybody who enjoys Korean culture, including food and history, language.”

A place the community can call home.

