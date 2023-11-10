HI Now Daily
Hawaii wildfire management nonprofit sees spike in demand since Maui disaster

By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii wildfire management nonprofit says only a few communities in the state have prepared for wildfires and now more than a hundred are lining up to get protected. The small organization was practically ignored before Maui’s wildfire disaster three months ago.

The Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization based on Hawaii island has been around 23 years. Elizabeth Pickett, co-executive director, wrote the Wildfire Protection Plan for Western Maui nine years ago. In fact, she wrote the federally compliant plans for nearly twenty areas across the state which focus on wildfire mitigation and prevention.

“A lot of this planning effort is focused on we don’t just keep thinking that fire fighting is all there is to fire, but really there is a role for everyone to play. We each need to learn enough and do our part,” said Pickett.

Pickett says before the Maui wildfires, its community meetings were sparse with just few people.

“Most of our talking points are trying to convince people that fire is an issue,” she said.

When asked who’s to blame for the Maui wildfires, she responded ‘all of us.’

“We had everything come together. We had ignition, we had fuels on the landscape, we had a built-in environment that is not fire safe, old building materials,” said Pickett.

She says now meetings are often standing room only with up to 300 people.

“I think that era of complacency or having to be convinced is totally over,” said Pickett.

She says 19 communities across the state had previously gone through what’s called a Firewise program which is an involved process. Neighborhoods are in Waianae, Nanakuli, Lanikai, Central Oahu, Mililani, Upcountry Maui, Kihei and Kaanapali.

“One of our most active and model communities is Laniupoko which is on the edge of the burn scar so we are so proud of them for the action taken ahead of time,” said Pickett.

Now 120 communities are on a waiting list go through the process to become more protected from wildfires.

Pickett says there are things communities and residents can do to protect against wildfires. Their website has tips and more materials.

https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home

