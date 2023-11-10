HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Strengthening winds with more showers due over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:18 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Winds will become easterlies Friday and strengthen Sunday into early next week, possibly becoming quite strong and gusty late Monday into Tuesday. Winds may increase enough to warrant issuance of Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings, and Gale Warnings for affected areas next week. A pocket of moisture is expected to move in on the trades as early as Friday night and pass over the western end of the island chain Saturday, bringing an increase in mainly windward showers. A weak front is due late Monday or Tuesday with more windward showers.

A series of small north and northwest swells will keep some modest surf in place along north and west facing shores through the weekend. East side surf will rise along with the boost in the winds on Monday with wave heights get to near advisory levels. The next south swell is due on Tuesday.

