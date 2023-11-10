Firefighters extinguish early-morning boat fire at Ala Wai Harbor

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters have extinguished an early-morning boat fire in Waikiki on Friday, officials said.

HFD units responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. at the Ala Wai Yacht Harbor.

Upon arrival, they found a docked boat fully engulfed in flames.

No one was in the boat during the fire and no injuries were reported, HFD said.

The fire was brought under control just before 4 a.m.

Officials said the U.S. Coast Guard and the State of Hawaii Ala Wai Harbor Master were informed of the incident to handle notification to the boat owner.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze and provide damage estimates.

