Firefighters battling brush fire near Pohakuloa Training Area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out near the Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii Island, the Hawaii Police Department and U.S. Army confirmed Friday morning.

Smoke from the fire is visible off of Daniel K. Inouye Highway, authorities say.

The size of the fire is estimated to be less than 100 acres and is contained.

The U.S. Army says the area “does not contain much fuel and is currently inaccessible.”

Officials say all military training has been halted and service members have been evacuated from area.

Meanwhile, no structures are currently threatened and no roads are closed.

We’re told aircrafts from the 25th Infantry Division is enroute from Oahu as precautionary measure.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

