Death threat graffiti prompts nightclub owner to file suit against Honolulu Liquor Commission

Some graffiti in Kakaako has the owner of a gay nightclub and his partner asking for protection.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KAKAAKO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some graffiti in Kakaako has the owner of a gay nightclub and his partner asking for protection.

Robbie Baldwin, of Scarlet Honolulu, says he believes the message “Rob is dead” is a death threat against him, or his partner Rob.

It’s on a door on Kawaiahao Street, near the Liquor Commission.

Baldwin is suing the commission, over alleged discrimination, and his partner is a witness in the case.

They say the graffiti amounts to witness intimidation.

“Given his, you know, research and looking into all of the things they’ve been doing through the government records. He’s just aggravated them to a point where now they’re lashing out and acting completely crazy,” said Balwin.

“It’s pretty terrifying.”

Baldwin has asked a judge for a temporary restraining order against the Liquor commission, no decision on that yet.

The Liquor Commission says there’s no evidence that it’s connected to the graffiti or that it references the plaintiffs, witnesses, or anyone in the case.

The discrimination trial is scheduled for late next year.

