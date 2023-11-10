HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Couple expecting baby wins jackpot on scratch-off lottery ticket

A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her...
A stop for coffee during a drive home from a North Carolina trip helped Joselyn Bonilla and her husband win a $225,000 lottery prize.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A coffee break and a lottery scratch-off ticket helped a Kentucky couple win more than $200,000.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband won $225,000 from a $10 scratch-off ticket they bought during their trip home from visiting family in North Carolina.

“We always look online to see what prizes are remaining when deciding on which one to buy,” her husband said. “This time, we only bought one ticket.”

Lottery officials said when Joselyn scratched the ticket off in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win, but it was her husband who pointed out that the ticket had $6,000 on every spot.

“We totaled it up, and it came to $180,000,” he said. But when Joselyn flipped the ticket over to scratch the back, there was an additional $45,000!”

Bonilla added, “I couldn’t believe it. We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

Lottery officials said the couple is expecting a baby, and the winnings will allow Bonilla to stay home.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
Honolulu police launch a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead at a...
Suspect charged in connection with deadly Nanakuli stabbing
Nearly half of Hawaii Island residents use catchment systems according to DWS
‘Pray for rain’: As drought conditions worsen, water restrictions loom on Hawaii Island
Review of body cam footage raises new questions about county’s Lahaina response

Latest News

Conservation regulations are looming as a severe drought continues
Midday Newscast: Water shortages on Maui, Hawaii Island trigger concern
The Army Corps of Engineers is leading the effort.
Crews begin removing debris from homes destroyed in Upcountry Maui wildfire
Hundreds of communities are looking to bolster mitigation efforts.
‘The era of complacency is over’: Wildfire planning agency overwhelmed by requests for help
Hawaii wildfire management nonprofit sees spike in demand.
‘The era of complacency is over’: Wildfire planning agency swamped by requests for help
Among many of Singapore’s vast publicly-funded developments is Kampung Admiralty. It’s the...
Singapore’s homeownership rate is 80%. Could a housing solution there work in Hawaii?