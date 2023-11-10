BWS responding to 8-inch water main break in East Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break in the East Oahu area Friday morning.

The break was reported around 1 a.m. on Ainakoa Avenue near Malia Street.

Approximately 14 homes may be impacted during the repairs.

BWS says the roadway is currently open but crews may need to contraflow traffic as work to repair the broken main progresses.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to expect delays.

This story may be updated.

