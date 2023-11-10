Audit reveals mishandling of Honolulu’s COVID-19 CARES Act spending

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act was signed into law in March 2020, the City and County of Honolulu received $387 million in federal assistance funds.

Then-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell established the Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund — or SBRRF — to help businesses survive and the Household Hardship Relief Fund — or HHRF — to help residents with their household expenses.

In the aftermath of the pandemic, a survey was conducted and it showed that 42% of all respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed with the city’s COVID response, which prompted an audit of Honolulu’s CARES Act spending.

While this happened during the Caldwell Administration, current Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says what his predecessor faced was a crisis like no other.

“To the credit of the prior administration, we were in the middle of a global pandemic, these monies that were flowing to the city from the federal government from the treasury, were unprecedented,” said Blangiardi, “and quite honestly, those rules were actually changing periodically and I think quite honestly, people weren’t really quite sure what they could and couldn’t do.”

Furthermore, the audit reveals that 98% of SBRRF recipients who applied for assistance failed to provide required documentation, and the city failed to follow federal guidance related to self-certification of businesses needing assistance.

“It’s hard to second guess anybody because we weren’t at the table making those decisions,” Mayor Blangiardi said. “When we came into office on January 2, 2021, a lot of businesses were hurting, and we seemed to be in a freefall at the time.”

The audit further show both the HHRF and SBRRF were initially allocated $25 million each.

The SBRRF, designed to help businesses, saw its funding balloon to $175 million.

In the meantime, the HHRF designed to help Oahu residents with household expenses, did not receive any additional funds and closed prematurely. It left 2,000 applicants on the curb and in need of $9 million.

The final questionable purchase found in the audit was that the city spent $4 million for Handi-Van vehicles and the purchase of 40 all terrain vehicles that were to be used for the enforcement of COVID restrictions.

“You know, even though that was cited in the audit, the fact of the matter is, all of that has been reconciled. And it was determined that those monies that were expended both on Handi-Vans and the ATVs with HPD, were deemed appropriate under the circumstances,” said Blangiardi.

In response to the audit, the current city managing director provided several recommendations as a response to the auditor. They include following specific federal emergency fund guidelines, enforce requirements and controls, establishing monitoring and assessment standards, enforcing better oversight and ensure in the future, that funds are disbursed in an equitable manner with input from city elected and appointed officials.

