5 active duty service members file lawsuit over Red Hill water contamination

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five active duty military members filed a federal lawsuit over the Red Hill water contamination on Thursday.

The new case includes an Army colonel whose husband and children who all say they were sickened from the contaminated water.

Attorneys said the case is notable because it challenges a longstanding ruling that prevents service members from bringing injury claims against the government — a precedent called Feres Doctrine.

SPECIAL SECTION: RED HILL CRISIS

They said another 977 active duty service members plan to join the suit.

The case over the 2021 fuel spills is separate from other lawsuits involving military families or civilians affected by the tainted water.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.