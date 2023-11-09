HI Now Daily
WATCH: 17-foot python caught in Everglades National Park

A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.
A man in Florida caught a massive python in Everglades National Park.(TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – A man in Florida caught a massive python in one of the state’s national parks.

In a video posted to Instagram Sunday, the giant snake can be seen crossing a gravel road in Everglades National Park before it was caught by two men also in the video.

Holden Hunter, the original poster, said the python was one of the largest pythons caught in Florida.

In a message alongside the video, Hunter said the snake measured 17 feet, 2 inches long and weighed 198 pounds.

“It’s crazy that these things are all over Florida now but no one expects to see one this big,” he wrote.

