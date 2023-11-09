Scores of Hawaii high school seniors signed National letters of intent this morning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday was National Letter of Intent signing day for many high school seniors and scores of Hawaii student-athletes put pen to paper in Waikiki.

The Aloha Leadership Foundation held their annual signing day at the Princess Kaiulani Hotel with 59 Hawaii seniors making their commitment to play at the next level.

An event started by Doris Sullivan and the Pacific Island Athletic Alliance, it was picked up by the Foundation after Doris Retired in 2016.

“Our organization is continuing on that legacy of recognizing Hawaii high school athletes,” Kawika Kane of the Aloha Leadership Foundation told Hawaii News Now. “The opportunity to highlight their accomplishments, recognize them, meaning not just the student athlete, but the parents and the whole support system of teachers and the coaches and administrators.”

The ballroom was filled with many of the state’s top prospects like Malu Garcia — one of Moanalua high school’s top players — made her commitment to play for the University of Iowa.

The outside hitter was in awe of all of the sports represented this morning.

“From soccer to volleyball, baseball, softball, men’s volleyball,” Garcia said. “Everyone just coming out, showing their commitment, showing all their hard work and their passion for their sports.”

There were others, like Saint Louis’ Sean Yamaguchi who was taken aback when thinking about his baseball journey.

From a Little League World Series title in 2018 to when he committed to Nevada.

“Just taking a step back and really enjoying the process is something very special and, you know, you’re only going to live this process once,” Yamaguchi said. “My grandpa always told me, you know, just enjoy the process, keep working hard and great things will happen for you and I really think that.”

There were also athletes that decided to stay home and play for the home team. Kapolei’s Malinah Purcell-Telefoni signed to join Robyn Ah Mow and the Rainbow Wahine.

“Being able to play in front of my family is a blessing,” Purcell-Telefoni said, “I’m just excited to play in front of my family for the next years to come.”

The next signing day is the early period for football on December 20th.

