‘Pray for rain’: As drought conditions worsen, water restrictions loom on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Intensifying drought conditions are expected to peak early next year, prompting officials in most counties to warn residents that conservation efforts are ahead.

Hawaii County has the most residents who use water catchment systems — an estimated 100,000, according to the Department of Water Supply.

Those people are especially vulnerable during dry spells.

People like Robert Beck.

On a recent afternoon, he knocks on the side of his 4,000-gallon water tank outside his Konawaena home to determine the level.He says it’s about half full right now. Passing showers this week helped, but no significant rainfall is expected anytime soon.

Robert Beck's catchment system (Kawano, Lynn | None)

That’s why DWS Chief Engineer Keith Okamoto said they’re asking customers to reduce 10% of their usage. Further, mandatory restrictions could be ahead as the drought stretches on.

Okamoto admits that enforcement of restrictions are difficult, so it’s an issue of responsibility.

The entire island is now experiencing drought conditions — even the normally wet Hamakua area is in the “severe” category, with South Kohala being in the “extreme” category.

South Kohala (Kawano, Lynn | None)

Okamoto anticipates residents who are dependent on rain and catchment may need to supplement with water trucks in the coming months.

Okamoto said there are already designated facilities for truck haulers to fill up but when the demand gets high, those facilities cannot handle the traffic load and the wait times grow.

“We’re already thinking of possible locations that we can provide that need off a fire hydrant,” Okamoto said.

Beck has had to order water before — in 2021 during another dry spell. “We thought about putting in a smaller tank you know, kind of like a reserve.”

Farmers who don’t use irrigation systems are closely monitoring the rain gauges.

Tommy Greenwell, CEO and owner of Greenwell Farms, also remembers the 2021 drought.

“We pray for rain,” Greenwel said.

