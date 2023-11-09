Pepperball guns rise in popularity as new form of self-defense for kupuna amid uptick in crime

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A legal and nonlethal self-defense tool is growing in popularity among kupuna.

The company, Live Safe Hawaii, sells Byrnas or pepper ball guns.

Luan Pham, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer of Byrna said they’re nonlethal, easy to use, and permits are not required.

He said it’s not a gun; it’s a Bryner launcher fired by carbon dioxide.

“The impact of those Byrna rounds vary,” said Pham. “If you’re using the kinetic round, it will ricochet on hard surfaces; the chemical rounds are designed to explode on impact.”

Pham is in town to train deputy sheriffs on how to use the weapons and said that while regular folks don’t need formal instruction, they should be comfortable handling them.

Being shocked by one can cause massive bruising and lungs to collapse.

“It attacks the central nervous system; every area of exposed skin is on fire, and their nose will run uncontrollably,” said Pham. “Their eyes will not want to open because it’s too painful, and all of these symptoms happen for 30 to 40 minutes in unison.”

Live Safe Hawaii sees about 10 pepper ball guns go out the door daily.

Gary Inamine of Honolulu just bought one on Wednesday.

“There’s more and more crimes targeting the seniors now, so you know, we need some sort of protection to keep everybody safe,” said Inamine. “We’re not out to try and kill somebody, you know, we just, we just don’t want trouble, basically.”

Robert Garcia is a martial artist and Grandmaster of Bandalan Doce Pares, but he said he got one because of too many close calls.

He was recently approached by a stranger while he was with his wife.

“I was watching their hands, and their hands were behind the back, and they probably had a knife. I had a knife, too,” said Garcia. “But sometimes you never know how fast you are, or slow you are.”

Steve Morgan of Honolulu owns a launcher and came in this morning to buy one for his wife.

They live in town and go on nightly walks.

“The idea is not to ever have to use it, but having a self-defense device that’s not lethal is,” said Morgan.

“This allows them to have that formidable objection to stall the attack or to thwart the attack until help comes,” said Pham.

A similar nonlethal weapon was used in an attack on Kapiolani Boulevard over the weekend.

42-year-old Chris Tran is facing a terroristic threatening charge.

He’s accused of shooting at random people with a pepper ball gun.

“Those that are using it in the wrong way should be fully prosecuted,” said Pham.

At Live Safe Hawaii, the price for Bryna launchers ranges from $429 to $578.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.