Lawmakers propose package of legislation cracking down on game room landlords

Illegal gambling operations continue to be a persistent problem on Oahu.
By Casey Lund
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are proposing a package of legislation cracking down on landlords who host illegal game rooms on Oahu.

Despite law enforcement campaigns like “Operation Firestorm” that was launched earlier this year by HPD and other law enforcement agencies, illegal gambling operations continue to be a persistent problem.

”More calls are made by our citizens in their neighborhoods, about drug houses, and about gambling houses than anything else,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said during a press conference back in May.

“They attract criminals, they attract the wrong type of folks, there are multiple shootings at these locations.”

HPD says 38 gambling machines worth $300,000 were seized during one of the earlier raids earlier this spring. The bust also took three ounces of methamphetamine and 50 OxyContin pills off the streets.

More operations throughout the summer built on that success.

The problem, according to some city leaders, is a lack of accountability for landlords who allow illegal game rooms to operate in their properties.

City Councilmembers Tyler Dos Santos-Tam and Andria Tupola have introduced a package of legislation to address that:

  • Bill 57 (2023), “Relating to Game Rooms” — Bill 57 gives two Departments - DPP and COR - greater ability to go after landlords of illegal game rooms. In particular, it allows DPP to impose $1,000 in fines a day, up to $150,000 in total. It also allows COR to take legal action on landlords who allow game rooms on their property.
  • Bill 58 (2023), “Relating to Authorized Personnel” — Bill 58 allows HPD officers, if designated by DPP, to serve penalties for building code, fire code, and land use ordinance violations.
  • Resolution 23-228  Resolution 23-228 incentivizes departments to work together to take down illegal game rooms. In particular, it calls for the primary agencies involved in stopping game rooms - HPD and DPP - to share evidence in enforcing the law.

“These are all very obvious things that these fines accrue to the landlord, we don’t have to pin down who’s in there, who’s the cashier who’s operating, it’s the landlord’s responsibility to maintain a building in good condition,” said Dos Santos-Tam.

HPD says if landlords choose not to evict game rooms operators, police will try to seize the property or suspend activity for twelve months, so landlords won’t be able to collect rent.

The measures had their first reading at the city council on Oct. 4 and are now set to head to committee.

Councilmembers Dos Santos-Tam and Tupola are inviting the community and those impacted by illegal gambling operations to participate in an informational town hall meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Oahu County Club in Nuuanu.

If you would like more information, call (808) 768-5006.

