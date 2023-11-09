HI Now Daily
Mother charged in double shooting that killed her 2 children

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, is charged with two counts of murder and is currently being held in Bullitt County Detention Center.
By Julia Huffman, Brandon Spencer and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky arrested a mother in connection to a deadly double shooting that left her two children dead.

Tiffanie Lucas, 32, is charged with two counts of murder and is currently being held without bond in the Bullitt County Detention Center, WAVE reports.

Bullitt County police said officers responded to a Shepherdsville home around 11 a.m. Wednesday and found two boys shot. Deputies said they were found covered with blood in a bedroom, and an arrest citation said a gun was found on the bed.

The children were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital and later died from their injuries. Their names have not been released, but they were 9 and 6 years old.

A police report shows Lucas was arrested and charged with murder after witnesses told police she was the shooter. The motive behind the incident remains unclear.

It was an ending that people in the Bullitt County neighborhood never expected to hear. Investigators and police cars roaming the street created a scene neighbors aren’t used to.

“It’s a good neighborhood to live in. This is just out of the ordinary,” neighbor Steve Steier said. “There was like 20 emergency vehicles and police cars down there, and it’s scary.”

WAVE spoke to neighbors who said they didn’t know the family personally but said they saw the two boys playing outside as recently as Tuesday.

While he said he’s shocked by the incident, Steier also said he still takes precautions whenever he steps outside.

“I’m getting up in years, and anybody can knock me over or a dog could come up and try to bite me, so that’s why I carry,” Steier said.

Steier said it’s sad to see anyone die, but knowing that two boys are gone with so much life ahead of them is something he can’t stomach.

“It just breaks my heart,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

