Singapore’s homeownership rate is 80%. Could a housing solution there work in Hawaii?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Singapore is known for its sky-high cost of living. But what might come as a surprise is that some 80% of Singaporeans own their homes.

That’s far higher than Hawaii — or even the United States as a whole.

So how do they do it?

In short, publicly-subsidized housing complexes. They fill Singapore’s skyline and can reach heights of 50 stories. They’re economical, efficient and the key — for Singapore at least — to ensuring many can own their own homes despite the high cost of living.

Now Hawaii lawmakers and housing advocates hungry for new solutions are looking to the Southeast Asian city-state for some potential answers, including in the form of a first-of-its-kind facility aimed at addressing concerns about urban blight.

Among many of Singapore’s vast publicly-funded developments is Kampung Admiralty.

It’s the first complex in the country that brings together a mix of government facilities and services all under one roof. The bustling yet homey facility includes two 11-story apartment buildings and an additional structure that holds a public plaza, a food court with dozens of options and a fully functioning medical center. It even has its own rooftop park.

“The program here is a little bit more innovative because it’s about combining elderly public housing with public space, health care, commercial, and social programs. It’s really putting conveniences at the doorsteps of elderly,” said Pearl Chee, who is part of WOHA, a Singaporean architecture firm, and the director-in-charge of the Kampung Admiralty project.

WATCH: State Sen. Stanley Chang discusses key takeaways from housing delegation’s trip to Singapore and Hong Kong

She says the complex is designed with a “club sandwich approach.”

At the bottom layer is what developers call a community living room, where people can come together to hang out and eat.

The second layer is the medical center which provides shelter for the plaza.

And finally, the last layer creates space for semi-private activities such as child and elderly care centers as well as apartments.

What also sets this complex apart is their use of integrated greenery. On the top level is a community garden as well as park space.

“We always advocate landscape replacement so whenever you develop land, you take away the green space and what the government policy wants is to replace it with landscape in the building,” Chee said.

It’s a small detail that’s gone a long way.

Resident surveys make clear the green space is noticed and appreciated as a place for families and friends to gather or just a spot to get a little peace in the hectic city.

According to a community survey conducted by WOHA, many highlighted the convenience of the housing complex.

“Like the convenience, medical, hawker centre (similar to a food court), have everything in an integrated solution. Helps to reduce stress, relax,” said one woman.

And while the complex was designed with elderly in mind, it has also become a hub for young people.

“It brings serenity in the midst of the busy life for people of all ages,” a young woman said.

Another added, “The building is perfect, it is not just a box, but a perfect haven to refresh because of the surrounding trees.”

WATCH: State Rep. Troy Hashimoto discusses Hawaii’s housing crisis and what we can learn from solutions overseas

Kampung Admiralty was just one of the few developments a U.S. housing delegation visited while in Singapore. The trip was led by state Sen. Stanley Chang in hopes of exporting some of their successes to the Aloha State.

Chang said the model found at Kampung Admiralty is possible in Hawaii — and even essential. But it won’t happen overnight.

“It will take time. It will take money. But, I believe that the biggest single obstacle is just embracing this vision,” Chang said.

“If the agencies at the state and county levels are able to see that, you know, 20, 30, 40 years into the future, that these neighborhoods will be sites for lots and lots of high density mixed use type housing, then now is the time to start making those and investments in infrastructure.”

State Rep. Troy Hashimoto was also on the trip. He’s the chair of the Housing Committee in the House and said it’s time to stop studying housing in Hawaii and start building it.

“At least in Hawaii we do this general plan, we have community plans, we have so many plans sitting on shelves out there and yet that’s all that typically happens is that is sits on a shelf,” Hashimoto said.

“One of the biggest things that I took away from this trip is number one I think planning is very very key. That’s what they do every day. They set goals and they achieve them. And I think that’s that was inspiration for me to make sure that we keep pushing. It’s collaborating. It’s coordinating because I think if we keep at it for the next couple of years, I think we’re going to see some really good progress.”

Both Chang and Hashimoto told me they plan to incorporate what they learned in Singapore into their legislative priorities in the coming session.

HNN will have more coverage of their visit to Singapore and their affordable housing plans in the coming weeks. To listen to a deep dive into affordable housing problems and solutions with Sen. Chang and Rep. Hashimoto, click here.

HNN Digital Producer Emily Cristobal accompanied the housing delegation mentioned in this report to Singapore and Hong Kong, but all expenses were paid for independently.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.