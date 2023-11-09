Local film and TV industry set to resume as actors union strike ends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hollywood actors union SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative contract agreement with studios, ending a 118-day strike -- the longest ever walkout for film and television actors.

It also means that thousands of people in Hawaii’s film and television industry can get back to work.

“I’m happy. I’m really happy,” said actor Amy Hill. “I’m sorry that so many people had to suffer so much.”

Hill was a cast member of “Magnum P.I.” and was working on a live action version of Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch” when the cameras stopped rolling.

“‘Lilo and Stitch,’ ‘Moana,’ ‘NCIS’ and our new North Shore series all started and stopped, and unfortunately have been on hold until now,” said Georja Skinner, the director of the state’s Creative Industries Division.

It’s not just the familiar faces in front of the camera who were affected. The union representing the crews on the shows says they also weren’t able to work on productions after writers went on strike in May, followed by the actors in July.

“All the people that surround that are people who are casting directors, as well as the IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical State Employees), our crew members and our Teamsters, so that’s all around about 2,300 people that have not been working since May,” Skinner said.

“We at 665 cover not only film and TV but also live events, trade showers and conventions, so there has been other work that’s been going on that’s not struck work,” said IATSE Local 665 president Tui Scanlan. “We’re still very excited to get this very lucrative sector of work back.”

“If you go on most shows, over 80% of the crew is local, and so it means that these people have not been working,” said Chris Lee, a former Hollywood producer and director of the University of Hawaii’s Academy for Creative Media.

Issues on the bargaining table included protections on the use of artificial intelligence to recreate actors’ images and likenesses.

“According to what I’ve read, we are protected, not only with compensation but also approval. Being able to say ‘yes you can’ or ‘no, you can’t,’” Hill said.

The agreement also includes the largest minimum wage increase for actors and new residual payments for streaming programs.

“They’d be streaming all over and they’d say, ‘it’s really popular.’ Well, where’s the money? Why aren’t we getting any compensation for how popular we are?” asked Hill.

“On average, Hawaii has at least two to three series, television or streaming series each year, then some features and then some short-form series for streamers that we think are super important to the state,” Skinner said.

SAG-AFTRA said details of the agreement will be made public Thursday after board members review it, and then it has to be ratified by members. Getting production underway again after that will still take a few weeks.

