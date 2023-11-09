HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife

Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift. (Source: @dana.rice.realtor / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (Gray News) – A husband in Maryland is putting a stop to his wife’s Taylor Swift obsession – or at least, he’s trying to.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying curse words, she owes a quarter every time she talks about Swift.

A paper label on the jar reads:

“Taylor Swift Jar

Any mention of T. Swift and you owe $0.25.

I can’t take it anymore.

Travis Kelce included.”

That’s right – even if Rice mentions the Chiefs tight end, who is Swift’s new boyfriend, she owes money.

“I can’t take it no longer,” Rice’s husband says in the video as he is taping the label to the swear jar. Rice is heard laughing in the background.

The video went viral and has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
Honolulu police launch a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead at a...
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Nanakuli stabbing
Review of body cam footage raises new questions about county’s Lahaina response
Nearly half of Hawaii Island residents use catchment systems according to DWS
‘Pray for rain’: As drought conditions worsen, water restrictions loom on Hawaii Island

Latest News

Conservation regulations are looming as a severe drought continues
Midday Newscast: Water shortages on Maui, Hawaii Island trigger concern
The Army Corps of Engineers is leading the effort.
Crews begin removing debris from homes destroyed in Upcountry Maui wildfire
Honolulu police launch a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead at a...
Suspect charged in connection with deadly Nanakuli stabbing
Pepperball guns rise in popularity in Hawaii as new form of self-defense for kupuna amid uptick...
Amid concerns about crime, pepper ball guns are flying off shelves in Hawaii
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution