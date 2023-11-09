HI Now Daily
How to help teens dealing with trauma

Sponsored by Hawai’i Pacific Health
Dr. Shaylin Chock from Hawai’i Pacific Health Medical Group shares information on how she helps teens dealing with trauma and how we can support them!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - If you’re having a tough time talking to your teen or knowing what’s going on with them after a traumatic event, you’re not alone. Dr. Shaylin Chock has some advice for parents. She is a child and adolescent psychiatrist with Hawai’i Pacific Health Medical Group based at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children. Dr. Chock is also an assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org

