Hawaiian Electric extends moratorium for Maui customers affected by wildfires

Hawaiian Electric says it will not disconnect service for Maui residents who are still unable pay their electric bills because of the wildfires.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:25 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric says it will not disconnect service for Maui residents who are still unable pay their electric bills because of the wildfires.

It’s in accordance with Gov. Josh Green’s recent emergency proclamation.

Those disconnections are now suspended through Jan. 5, 2024.

HECO said any customers who received threats of immediate disconnection unless payment is made during this time should consider the threat a scam

Depending on future circumstances, this special assistance period may be extended.

Affected customers are urged to call HECO at (808) 871-9777 about payment options and schedules.

For a list of HECO plans and to submit a payment request form, click here.

