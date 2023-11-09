HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry today, stronger winds with more showers heading in for the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy east to southeast winds will persist through Thursday. Showers will remain sparse and largely confined to windward slopes, while afternoon clouds and a few showers will develop over interior and leeward areas in the afternoon. Trade winds will shift out of a more typical easterly direction on Friday and hold into the weekend. Trades will strengthen Sunday and early next week. A pocket of moisture is expected to move in on the trades as early as Friday night and pass over the western end of the island chain Saturday, bringing an increase in mainly windward showers.

Surf along north and west facing shores will pick up today through the weekend as a small to medium northwest swell moves in, shifting north-northwest late Friday into the weekend. Surf along south and east facing shores will remain small through early next week.

