‘The Rock’ to be inducted into Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled their Class of 2024 on Thursday morning.

The Class of 2024 is Domata Peko, Reno Mahe and Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2024,” Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee Jesse Sapolu said, in a statement. “These men represent the very best of our Polynesian people and we look forward to celebrating this recognition with them and their families in January.”

The inductees were selected from over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which is comprised of chair members, Hall of Fame coaches and players and media members, along with all living inductees.

The Class of 2024 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on Jan. 19. The events will include the Polynesian Bowl, the Enshrinement Ceremony, and the Celebration Dinner.

The Class of 2024

Domata Peko (Samoan ancestry)

Peko played collegiately at Michigan State University as a defensive lineman before a 15 season career in the NFL.

He had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals.

Peko made 194 NFL starts in his career.

Reno Mahe (Tongan ancestry)

Mahe played collegiately at Brigham Young University as a running back and wide receiver.

He played in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2003-to-2007 at running back and kick returner.

He was an NFL All-Pro kick returner in 2005.

Mahe was also a founding board member of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson (Samoan ancestry)

Johnson played collegiately at the University of Miami.

He was a part of the Hurricanes’ 1991 National Championship team.

Johnson had a stint on the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL before a long career in Professional Wrestling and acting.

Johnson purchased the XFL football league in 2020 and held their relaunched season in 2023.

