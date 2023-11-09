HI Now Daily
DLNR clarifies proposal for parking at Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor amid controversy

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A day after canceling a public meeting on parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, the state is clarifying its parking proposal.

Option 1 — Get rid of all permits and free parking, and make all drivers pay $2 an hour for all 900 stalls.

Option 2 — eliminate permit parking and provide 125 free stalls in the Kaiser’s lot fronting the Hilton Lagoon.

DLNR also wants to reduce free parking time from six to three hours.

“What it has turned into is construction workers parking here, parking off-site hotel workers. The recreational user isn’t really able to use some of these stalls because it’s being used by others,” Assistant Administrator, DLNR Div. Of Boating and Ocean Recreation, Meghan Statts said.

“Some hotel workers will come back during lunchtime and then move the vehicle to another area where it’s still free. It’s been extremely difficult to try to enforce that.”

Beachgoers have been fighting to keep all 300 free parking spaces that exist now at the harbor.

The state canceled a Thursday meeting on that issue over Sunshine Law concerns.

The Board is working to reschedule the meeting.

