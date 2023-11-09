Debris removal begins in Upcountry Maui after devastating wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Contractors with the US Army Corps of Engineers are now removing fire debris from destroyed homes in Upcountry Maui.

16 houses in Kula, and three in Olinda were lost in the devastating wildfires on Aug 8.

Cleanup crews began their work at David Darling’s Kula property

“I hope to rebuild and be in by Halloween next year. I might have to move that back. But it’s my goal now. One year to rebuild,” David Darling said.

Fire-damaged debris will only be removed from a property if the owner grants permission.

Cultural observers are also onsite during the cleanup.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.