HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Asian elephant at Saint Louis Zoo euthanized after rapid health decline

Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.
Asian elephant Donna was euthanized after a rapid health decline at the Saint Louis Zoo.(Saint Louis Zoo)
By Matt Woods and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) -- A zoo in Missouri is mourning the loss of a 52-year-old Asian elephant.

In a press release, the Saint Louis Zoo said Donna was euthanized Thursday morning after she experienced a rapid decline in health.

“All who knew and loved Donna will miss her greatly,” Regina Mossotti, vice president of animal care at the zoo, said in the release.

Donna was born in the wild and arrived at the Saint Louis Zoo in 1971.

In October, she was diagnosed with primary hyperparathyroidism, which is caused by a tumor that secretes a hormone that controls the level of calcium in her body. As her tumor grew, the medication used to treat it became less effective.

An Asian elephant’s life expectancy while in the care of humans is about 47 years old.

Following Donna’s passing, seven elephants are left in the zoo’s care.

Donna is not the only elephant that has died at the zoo recently. Rani, another Asian elephant, died unexpectedly last month from a heart issue.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
Honolulu police launch a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead at a...
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Nanakuli stabbing
Review of body cam footage raises new questions about county’s Lahaina response
Nearly half of Hawaii Island residents use catchment systems according to DWS
‘Pray for rain’: As drought conditions worsen, water restrictions loom on Hawaii Island

Latest News

Conservation regulations are looming as a severe drought continues
Midday Newscast: Water shortages on Maui, Hawaii Island trigger concern
The Army Corps of Engineers is leading the effort.
Crews begin removing debris from homes destroyed in Upcountry Maui wildfire
Pepperball guns rise in popularity in Hawaii as new form of self-defense for kupuna amid uptick...
Amid concerns about crime, pepper ball guns are flying off shelves in Hawaii
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
FILE - U.S. Astronaut Frank Borman chats with people on the Moscow subway in Russia, July 9,...
Astronaut Frank Borman, commander of the first Apollo mission to the moon, has died at age 95