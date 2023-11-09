HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

2 men facing charges after caught digging up grandmother’s grave

FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of...
FILE -- Missouri authorities say two men have been arrested after they tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains.(gferdinandsen via Canva)
By Pat Pratt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:52 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - St. Louis County prosecutors say two men are facing charges after they tried to dig up one of their grandmother’s remains from an area cemetery.

KMOV reports that Jimmie Allen and Zebulun Nash, both 73, were each charged Thursday with attempting to destroy or deface cemetery property.

Both have been issued a summons and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12.

Berkley police said an officer responded to the Washington Park Cemetery in August for a report of property damage and found the two men actively trying to exhume a gravesite.

According to police, Allen was throwing dirt from the grave and Nash was nearby, covered in dirt and talking on a cellphone.

Nash allegedly told police he was trying to recover his grandmother’s remains to relocate her and Allen was helping him. He said they had been digging up the grave for the past few days.

But neither of the men had permission to retrieve a corpse from the cemetery, police said.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Algae phenomenon turns Maui pond 'Pepto Bismol pink'
‘Pepto Bismol pink’ waters on Maui cause a stir ... and draw a crowd
Honolulu police launch a second-degree murder investigation after a man was found dead at a...
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Nanakuli stabbing
Review of body cam footage raises new questions about county’s Lahaina response
Nearly half of Hawaii Island residents use catchment systems according to DWS
‘Pray for rain’: As drought conditions worsen, water restrictions loom on Hawaii Island

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
The man accused of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband was caught up in conspiracies, defense says
FILE - Steve Bannon speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3,...
Trump ally Steve Bannon appeals conviction in Jan. 6 committee contempt case
Among many of Singapore’s vast publicly-funded developments is Kampung Admiralty. It’s the...
Singapore’s homeownership rate is 80%. Could a housing solution there work in Hawaii?
Former President Donald Trump speaks outside the courtroom after testifying at New York Supreme...
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial will go on after lawyers seek early verdict ending case