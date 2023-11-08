HI Now Daily
TODAY: Gov. Green to give 3-month Maui wildfire recovery update

Gov. Josh Green will be holding a news conference to provide updates on Lahaina recovery...
Gov. Josh Green will be holding a news conference to provide updates on Lahaina recovery efforts at noon.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wednesday marks three months since the Maui fires changed the Valley Isle forever.

Gov. Josh Green will be holding a news conference to provide updates on Lahaina recovery efforts at noon.

This comes a few weeks after Green announced the state’s “Maui Relief Fund” — an imitative meant to get money into the hands of survivors.

HNN will be streaming the Governor’s press conference on KHNL and on all of our digital platforms.

