State land board hears TMT construction debate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were heated arguments Tuesday at a state land board on the future of the controversial Thirty Meter Telescope project on Mauna Kea. The latest legal challenge against TMT is about whether construction of the embattled and delayed project actually started.

The Mauna Kea Hui alleges construction of the TMT has not started, which would be a violation of the University of Hawaii at Hilo’s Conservation District Use Permit (CDUP) permit. Whatever the board decides would determine if the telescope project is permitted to build on Mauna Kea or not.

“The fundamental construction is not even there. They didn’t even start yet,” said petitioner Cindy Freitas.

“There’s been no grading up there, pouring concrete. There has not been any of that done here,” said Richard Naiwieha Wurdeman, Mauna Kea Hui, attorney.

In 2017, UH-Hilo got a CDUP permit allowing TMT to use the land at Mauna Kea, but one of the conditions was that work needed to start at the site within two years.

In 2019, protests stopped the project and UH-Hilo got a two-year extension.

In 2021, UH-Hilo said construction had started before the 2019 protests.

“Did the University of Hawaii-Hilo notify DLNR regarding the initiation of construction to be done on the land or any work done within two years of the approval of such use,” said Jesse Souki, University of Hawaii, associate general counsel.

TMT said it had an on-site meeting with GPS testing and a construction convoy had traveled toward Mauna Kea, but was blocked.

“This effort to mobilize and move the convoy was an expensive effort. You don’t do that if you are faking. What was done here was a clear initiation of construction,” said Ross Shinyama, Thirty Meter Telescope, attorney.

There was no word on when the BLNR would make a decision, but the stakes are high and could at the very least lead to more delays for embattled project.

