Maui County seeking public input to create wetlands map draft

County photo_Kealia Boardwalk in Maalaea
(Maui County)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County is holding a public meeting to help identify existing and future wetland areas in need of protection.

The meeting is meant to gather ideas from the community to help prepare the first draft of the overlay map.

The public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Maui Ocean Center Sphere in Maalaea. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The map will eventually go on the County’s website and help property owners, land managers and county planners make land-use decisions.

Those interested in attending the meeting can register by clicking here.

If Maui residents cannot attend but would like to provide information, please contact Long Range Division Planning Program Administrator Jacky Takakura at longrangedivision@mauicounty.gov or (808) 270-7743.

