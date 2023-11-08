Man dead following stabbing at Nanakuli beach park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man possibly in his 50s is dead after an apparent stabbing at a Beach Park in Nanakuli Tuesday evening, according to EMS.

Honolulu EMS said the stabbing took place around 6:45 p.m. at a park on Farrington Highway across from a McDonald’s.

EMS officials say they assisted with the death pronouncement of a patient who was apparently stabbed in the upper body.

The factors of the stabbing, as well as details on the suspect, are unclear at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

