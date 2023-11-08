HI Now Daily
HPD officials warn public of scammers pretending to be police officers, soliciting money

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police officials are warning the public about a recent uptick in extortion cases in a press conference Tuesday.

Officials say scammers are identifying themselves as law enforcement officers and attempting to get money or personal information from victims.

“Law enforcement will never solicit money over the phone. For no reason will we ever solicit money over the phone, whether it’s for a traffic ticket, or missed court date or whatever, we will never send us any money over the phone,” Lt. Kelvin Hayakawa said.

The victims may be told they have to pay a fine for missing jury duty or there are problems with a federal loan.

Suspects have used the names of real officers along with badge numbers and HPD phone numbers.

HPD says if you’re contacted by someone claiming to be from the police or sheriff’s department, and they ask for money, you should hang up immediately.

